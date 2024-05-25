King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. 3,239,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.