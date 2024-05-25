King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,474 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.