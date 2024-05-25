King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after acquiring an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,826. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

