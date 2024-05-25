King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.86. 784,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,311. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

