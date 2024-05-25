King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. 510,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.