King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $472,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 144,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. 1,737,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

