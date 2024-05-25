King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 3,153,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

