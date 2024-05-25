Kim D. Thorpe Acquires 46,300 Shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) CFO Kim D. Thorpe purchased 46,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GEE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE JOB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. GEE Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

