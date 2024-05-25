Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives $61.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:K opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,183,354 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

