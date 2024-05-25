Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.99 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $737.39 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00054859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

