Kang Sun Sells 19,973 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.63.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
