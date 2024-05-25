JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI remained flat at $56.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,826. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

