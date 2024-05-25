Joseph V. Popolo Acquires 28,354 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Popolo bought 28,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $20,414.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,071.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. Research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

