Joseph V. Popolo Acquires 28,354 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Popolo bought 28,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $20,414.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,071.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ondas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. Research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
