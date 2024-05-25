Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,168 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 632,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,847. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

