Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 347,965 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 347,965 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $69,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNP remained flat at $20.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.