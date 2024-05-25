Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

