Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,299,424 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,299,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.60. 1,234,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,124. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

