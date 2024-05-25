Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 363,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 249,631 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

