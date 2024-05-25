Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. 3,715,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

