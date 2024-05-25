Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $53.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 843.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $53,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 794,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

