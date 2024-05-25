Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

