Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 1.4 %

NetApp stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.67. 1,351,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $116.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

