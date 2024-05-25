Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,626. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

