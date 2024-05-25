Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Down 0.4 %

RHI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.