John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.98

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 61462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
