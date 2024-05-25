John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.98

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 61462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

