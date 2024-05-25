John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.54. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 37,351 shares traded.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
