John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.54. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 37,351 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.