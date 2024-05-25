John Andrew Cormier Sells 20,800 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

Orla Mining stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 802,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLA. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

