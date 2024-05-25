JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,455 shares of company stock worth $8,282,794 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

