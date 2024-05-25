JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 34.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $849,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 93.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 446,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

