JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.59

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 284732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

JBS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 0.56%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

