JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.59

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 284732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

JBS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 0.56%.

JBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.