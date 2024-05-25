J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $272.47

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.47 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.67). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 277.40 ($3.53), with a volume of 6,401,204 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 236 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.1 %

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 21,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($633,927.61). Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About J Sainsbury



J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

