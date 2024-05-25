iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 971,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,351. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.