iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.09% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 425,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,191 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

