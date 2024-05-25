iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,140 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.55. 1,051,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.