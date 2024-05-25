iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,994 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,903,000 after purchasing an additional 965,450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

