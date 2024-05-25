iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,979,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. 1,591,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

