iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.82. 2,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

