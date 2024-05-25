iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.35. 17,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 448,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

