iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 1,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

