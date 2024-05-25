iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 926,704 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.