iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,601 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 63,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.