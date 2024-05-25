iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.33. 329,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

