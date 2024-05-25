iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.18 and last traded at $45.22. 4,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.