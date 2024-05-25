iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,779 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,009. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

