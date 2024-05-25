Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 617,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,106. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

