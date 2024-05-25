IQ U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Stock Price Up 0.7%

IQ U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 14,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

IQ U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

IQ U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

IQ U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

