Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVVD. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Invivyd from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

IVVD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.93. 460,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26). Research analysts expect that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

