Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 12,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

