Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.19. 6,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $127.71 and a 1 year high of $171.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a market cap of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

