Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

